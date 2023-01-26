Recognize him? Police, Crime Stoppers seek suspect in robbery of gas station on Christmas Day

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the suspect responsible for a robbery of a Southwest Side gas station on Christmas Day.

The robbery happened around 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 25 at an Oasis gas station in the 4700 block of Military Drive West, not far from Medina Base Road and Old Pearsall Road.

According to police, the suspect (seen above) entered the store pretending to be a customer and asked to buy a cap. That’s when, police say, he made the purchase, but returned, asking to exchange it.

Police said the suspect then grabbed both hats and got into a struggle with the store clerk, who was injured in the incident. The man then fled with the caps and got into a waiting truck and sped off, police said.

SAPD searched the area, but the man was not found.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.