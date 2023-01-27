BCSO seeks suspect in Atascosa hit-and-run

The Bexar County Sherriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect involved in a hit-and-run last month.

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sherriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect involved in a hit-and-run last month.

The incident happened just before 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 29 in the 18600 block of Luckey Road in Atascosa.

Deputies said a pedestrian was struck by a white van as he was walking from a saloon off of the I-35 access road to Luckey Road, just north of Briggs Road.

The pedestrian was critically injured, according to the sheriff’s office.

The suspect took off from the scene and headed southbound on Luckey Road toward Briggs Road and FM 2709.

Anyone with more information in this case is urged to contact the sheriff’s office at 210-335-6070 or emailing bcsotips@bexar.org. You can remain anonymous.