Southwest Airlines: Flights may be disrupted by winter weather

(Matt York, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

FILE - A Southwest Airlines jet passes unused luggage carts as it arrives, Dec. 28, 2022, at Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix. The U.S. Transportation Department said Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, it is investigating whether Southwest Airlines deceived customers by knowingly scheduling more flights in late December than it realistically could handle. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)

SAN ANTONIO – Southwest Airlines has announced a possible flight disruption due to winter weather for a dozen cities, including San Antonio.

Flights may be delayed, diverted, or canceled, according to the flight advisory.

The advisory will stay in place Monday through Wednesday for the following cities.

Amarillo, TX (AMA)

Austin, TX (AUS)

Dallas, TX (DAL)

Little Rock, AR (LIT)

Louisville, KY (SDF)

Lubbock, TX (LBB)

Memphis, TN (MEM)

Midland/Odessa, TX (MAF)

Nashville, TN (BNA)

Oklahoma City, OK (OKC)

San Antonio, TX (SAT)

Tulsa, OK (TUL)

The airline said customers holding reservations to, from, and through the cities listed above Monday through Wednesday may rebook in the original class of service or travel standby within 14 days of their original travel date. They will not be required to pay any additional charges.

Customers who purchased their itinerary directly with the airline can reschedule their travel plans online or from their mobile devices.

Those who did not can call a customer service representative at 1-800-435-9792.

Additionally, Customers holding reservations for a flight that is canceled may request a refund for an unused ticket/travel itinerary.