UT Women’s basketball team donates more than $42,000 to help build new elementary school in Uvalde

AUSTIN, Texas – Uvalde CISD Moving Forward Foundation announced that it has received more than $42,000 in donations from the University of Texas women’s basketball team.

The money was generated from ticket sales during an exhibition game in October.

The goal is to raise $60 million to build a new elementary school after the deadly shooting at Robb Elementary School on May 24, 2022 that took the lives of 19 students and two teachers.

Last month, the Uvalde CISD Moving Forward Foundation released renderings of the outside of the new school.

Texas A&M University also contributed to the donations.