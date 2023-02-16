Tensions rise between Comfort ISD school board, parents after school board meeting

The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office is investigating allegations of a Comfort ISD school board member attempting to run over a parent after a school board meeting on Monday.

The sheriff’s office confirmed there was an incident outside the school board meeting, but there were no injuries, no arrests and it’s still under investigation.

Some Comfort ISD parents, like Amanda Hallmark, are frustrated with the current school board.

“They are failing our schools. They are failing our children,” Hallmark said.

A petition with over 900 signatures calls for Assistant Superintendent Dr. Jerry Adams and Director of Curriculum Angela Westerfield to not have their contracts extended.

Superintendent Dr. Tanya Monroe said the efforts to remove administrators have gone too far.

“We have been threatened, bullied, harassed, and negative social media,” Dr. Monroe said.

Part of the petition calls for the assistant superintendent position to be removed altogether.

“There’s 1,106 kids in our district. We don’t need an assistant superintendent. That is ridiculous,” Hallmark said.

Parents claim Comfort elementary school’s accountability rating dropped under Westerfield’s leadership.

The TEA confirms the elementary school’s rating dropped from 88 in 2018 to 57 now.

Now parents are upset Westerfield is set to lead the entire district’s curriculum.

“It would not be legal to non-renew based on public opinion,” Dr. Monroe said.

At Monday’s school board meeting, board members voted 5 to 1 to extend all district administrative contracts. Upset parents confronted board members after the meeting.

We reached out to Dr. Adams and Westerfield but did not get a response.