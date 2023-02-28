2 hospitalized, including teen, after East Side shooting, SAPD says

Two people were hospitalized, including a teenager in critical condition, after a shooting on the city’s East Side, according to San Antonio police.

SAN ANTONIO – Two people were hospitalized, including a teenager in critical condition, after a shooting on the city’s East Side, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. Monday in the 4600 block of La Route.

Police said three people were inside a parked car at the end of the street when someone drove up and began firing.

Two passengers, 18 and 29 years old, were struck by gunfire.

The 18-year-old was struck once and taken to the hospital in critical condition. The 29-year-old man was also taken to the hospital with two gunshot wounds, police said.

SAPD said the driver of the parked car stepped out and returned fire. He has been detained for questioning.

KSAT will update you with the latest information as it becomes available.