TxDOT to show anti-drunk driving display ‘Drive Sober. No Regrets.’ at UTSA on Thursday

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Department of Transportation is holding a traveling video exhibit in San Antonio on Thursday.

The display is called “Drive Sober. No Regrets.” and will be on the main campus in the student union of the University of Texas at San Antonio from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The exhibit is free and open to the public.

TxDOT’s display will have a mobile, interactive, 15-foot-long video wall that features powerful testimonials in both English and Spanish from Texans whose lives were upended by drunk driving. The event also includes a drunk driving simulator and drunk goggles for participants to wear.

The interactive games are designed to help remind San Antonio college students and others not to drink and drive and to always choose a sober ride.

Texas state leaders say they are trying to increase prevention among college students.

According to the press release, official state data says one person in Texas dies almost every eight hours from a DUI alcohol-related crash.

The campaign is part of TxDOT’s #EndTheStreakTX, a broader social media and word-of-mouth effort that encourages drivers to make safer choices while behind the wheel to help end the streak of daily deaths.

Nov. 7, 2000, was the last deathless day on Texas roadways, TxDOT said.