Jury finds San Antonio man guilty of fatally stabbing his friend

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man charged with the deadly stabbing of his friend three years ago was found guilty of that crime.

A jury deliberated for about an hour Thursday before finding Garcia guilty of the murder of his friend Albert Adame, 44.

During testimony, witnesses said Adame was helping Garcia, who was homeless, but on Jan. 31, 2020, an altercation happened. Garcia plunged a knife two and a half inches deep into Adame’s neck.

The defense during the trial had different theories as to what happened. They said it was a case of self-defense and that police did fully investigate the murder.

“Dozens of officers on the scene, none of them actively seeks the truth,” defense attorney Frank Sandoval said. “None of them actively seeking justice.”

Despite the defense’s attempts, the jury still found Garcia guilty.

Sentencing will take place at a later date. 399th District Court Judge Ron Rangel will be the one to decide the punishment.

Garcia is facing 5 to 99 years or life in prison.

