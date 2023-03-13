Consumer Reports: Stop using this water bottle

A popular insulated water bottle is recalled over lead levels. And, thousands of children's car seats are recalled.

SAN ANTONIO – The Bindle Bottle is popular on Instagram and was one of Oprah’s favorite things, but it’s now recalled because of potentially dangerous levels of lead.

Bindle is voluntarily recalling its “Sip and Stash” water bottle after Consumer Reports tests found alarmingly high levels of lead in the bottle’s bottom storage compartment, levels that were more than a thousand times the amount allowed in many consumer products.

“In the Bindle Bottle’s bottom storage compartment, there’s a spot of lead solder that’s sealing the different parts of the bottle together, so anything you put into the storage compartment can potentially become contaminated with lead,” said Lauren Kirchner with Consumer Reports.

Exposure to lead can increase cancer risk, cause reproductive harm, and hurt brain and nervous system development.

There’s another cause for concern, too. Consumer Reports tests also found some of them contained bisphenol A or BPA, a chemical linked to fertility problems and certain cancers - even though the company claims the product to be BPA-free.

Because of these reasons, Consumer Reports is warning consumers to immediately stop using all of Bindle’s water bottles.

Bindle has said that “Production of Bindle Bottles has been suspended and will be overhauled going forward, eliminating the presence of exposed lead anywhere on future products.”

Owners can request a free repair kit by going to the company’s recall page.

Nearly 60,000 car seats sold for the past three years are recalled.

Dorel Juvenile Group will send free replacement bases to owners. In the meantime, the company says that owners may continue to use their car seat with the base or with the carrier only, but in either case it must be secured with the vehicle’s own seat belt. Instructions are in the car seat owner’s manual.

Dorel will mail notification letters to registered owners starting on April 7. Owners may also call Dorel at 877-657-9546 or email RetractableLatchRecall@djgusa.com.

Seats Recalled

• Safety 1st onBoard 35 SecureTech IC351 rear-facing infant seats manufactured between May 1, 2022 and Feb. 28, 2023

• Maxi-Cosi Coral XP IC313 seats manufactured between May 1, 2020 and Feb. 28, 2023

• Maxi-Cosi Mico XP Max IC337 seats manufactured between Jan. 1, 2021 and Feb. 28, 2023

• Maxi-Cosi Mico XP IC336 and IC338 seats manufactured between Sept. 1, 2020 and Feb. 28, 2023

• Maxi-Cosi Micro Luxe+ IC370 seats manufactured between Jan. 1, 2022 and Feb. 28, 2023

• Maxi-Cosi Infant Base IC335 seat bases manufactured between Jan. 1, 2021 and Feb. 28, 2023