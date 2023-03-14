San Antonio Spurs releasing a new apparel line in honor of team’s 50th anniversary

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs are releasing a new apparel line with Bexar Goods in honor of the team’s 50th anniversary.

The collection will include classic and 1996 NBA All-Star weekend T-shirts, caps and more, and will be available on Friday at the AT&T Center. That night, the Spurs will host the Memphis Grizzlies.

Starting Saturday at 10 a.m., the collection will go on sale at Outland Provision and BexarGoods.com.

According to a news release, the collection nods to the Spurs Fiesta City Edition uniforms and includes turquoise, fuchsia and orange-accented items, like wallets and keychains. See a preview of the line in the video player above.

“This collaboration continues bringing unique merchandise to our fans and each new iteration gives us a chance to deepen our roots with local creators who we admire,” Jordan Mandelkorn, senior director of marketing and creative services for the Spurs, said in the release. “With this fourth line, we’re highlighting a successful years-long collaboration between two iconic San Antonio brands and paying homage to our team’s 50 years in the community.”

The other Spurs and Bexar Goods collections were released in the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 seasons.

“We always look forward to this project and hopefully fans of both brands do, too,” Falcon Craft, co-founder of Bexar Goods, said in the release.

