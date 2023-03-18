45º

KSAT viewers share images of snow in Hill Country

There was snow in Edwards, Kerr, and Real counties

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Sarah Spivey, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

KSAT viewers share images of snow in Hill Country on Saturday, March 18, 2023. (Courtesy, Spencer Shafer and Lindsey Tongietti)

SAN ANTONIO – It may be spring break, but some KSAT viewers in the Hill Country woke up to snow on Saturday.

KSAT meteorologist Sarah Spivey said snow fell in Edwards, Kerr, and Real counties. However, no major impacts are expected since temperatures are largely above freezing.

Images and videos shared on KSAT Connect showed snow in the areas of Rocksprings, Comstock and even as far as Marfa.

Closer to San Antonio, people won’t see snow but they should expect to see some cold rain.

If you have videos and images of rain or snow, share them with us on KSAT Connect and we may use them online and on-air. You can also download KSAT’s weather app for customized and accurate forecasts.

Here are some images submitted on KSAT Connect.

SpiveyWeather

Carta Valley, Courtesy Lindsey Tongietti

14 hours ago
0
Carta Valley
Spencer Shafer

Snow Hunt TX

14 hours ago
0
Hunt
Spencer Shafer

Snow Hunt TX

14 hours ago
0
Unknown
LionLow

Snowfall in Rocksprings, Texas on March 18, 2023!

15 hours ago
0
San Antonio
RickWH

Rocksprings

16 hours ago
0
Unknown
SkipChsmberlain

It is snowing in Comstock Texas

15 hours ago
0
San Antonio
RickWH

Rocksprings

16 hours ago
0
Unknown
SpiveyWeather

Courtesy Matt Mckown

16 hours ago
0
Rocksprings
SpiveyWeather

Mountain Home, TX Kerr County. Courtesy Rhonda Hill

17 hours ago
0
Mountain Home
Chris B
15 hours ago
0
Rocksprings
westbexar211

Marfa, Tx

15 hours ago
0
San Antonio
Jupiter

West TEXAS snow in Marfa, Texas

15 hours ago
0
San Antonio

