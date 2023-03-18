KSAT viewers share images of snow in Hill Country

SAN ANTONIO – It may be spring break, but some KSAT viewers in the Hill Country woke up to snow on Saturday.

KSAT meteorologist Sarah Spivey said snow fell in Edwards, Kerr, and Real counties. However, no major impacts are expected since temperatures are largely above freezing.

Images and videos shared on KSAT Connect showed snow in the areas of Rocksprings, Comstock and even as far as Marfa.

Closer to San Antonio, people won’t see snow but they should expect to see some cold rain.

Closer to San Antonio, people won't see snow but they should expect to see some cold rain.

Here are some images submitted on KSAT Connect.

