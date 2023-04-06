Charged with DWI, San Antonio councilman sticking with his ‘Party With Perry’ Fiesta medal theme

SAN ANTONIO – Despite police accusing him of a drunken hit-and-run crash in November, San Antonio Councilman Clayton Perry announced Thursday he’s sticking with his traditional theme for his final Fiesta medal.

“I’m really looking forward to it and I’m sticking with my theme that I’ve had every year, is ‘Party With Perry.’ So I’m looking forward to that. But I want to remind everybody: ‘Party but be safe,’ right? Lesson learned here,” the North Side councilman said with a grin.

CM @district10perry, whom police have accused of downing 14 drinks and then fleeing the scene of a Nov. 6 head-on crash, says he will stick with his “Party With Perry” #FiestaMedal theme this month



His remarks came as the council recognized the impending arrival of San Antonio’s biggest party. Perry has handed out Fiesta medals in the past with the “Party With Perry” slogan.

2022 Fiesta medal for Clayton Perry (KSAT 12)

This Fiesta will be Perry’s last as a councilman, though. He decided not to run for a fourth term as the councilman for District 10 following a Nov. 6 hit-and-run crash he has acknowledged causing.

San Antonio Police have accused Perry of downing 14 drinks in four hours before getting into his Jeep Wrangler Rubicon and slamming into a Honda Civic while trying to turn from Jones Maltsberger Road onto Redland Road. Police say Perry fled the scene, and an SAPD officer found him lying in his backyard a little over an hour later, bleeding from the head and smelling of alcohol.

He has been charged with failure to stop and provide information and DWI. Both are Class B Misdemeanors punishable by up to 180 days in jail and a a $2,000 fine.

Despite not running for reelection, Perry did say “this is not the end of my public service, and I will continue to advocate for issues that are important to District 10, only in a different way.”

Perry is expected to next appear in court again on April 14. He appears to be trying to get into a specialty court for military veterans, which could help him keep the charges off his public record.