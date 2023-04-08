64º

What’s open, closed on Easter Sunday in the San Antonio area

Find out what retailers and restaurants are open on Easter

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Tags: Easter, Things To Do, San Antonio
FILE - A worker collects shopping carts in the parking lot of a Target store on Wednesday, June 9, 2021. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File) (David Zalubowski, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – If you’re looking to hop around town on Easter or want to take a break from all of the festivities, there are some restaurants and retailers that will be open.

Easter Sunday falls on April 9th this year. Although some places will be open for business, their hours may be different than normal due to the holiday.

Below is a list of places in and around San Antonio that will be open and closed on Easter:

Open:

  • Academy Sports + Outdoors
  • Bass Pro Shops
  • Bill Miller Bar-B-Q
  • Cabela’s
  • CVS (store open, pharmacy closed)
  • Dollar General
  • Dollar Tree
  • Dunkin
  • Family Dollar
  • IKEA
  • LEGOLAND Discovery Center San Antonio
  • McDonald’s
  • San Antonio Zoo
  • SeaWorld San Antonio
  • Six Flags Fiesta Texas
  • Starbucks
  • Trader Joes
  • Walmart
  • Walgreen’s
  • Whataburger
  • Whole Foods
  • Wendy’s
  • Voodoo Doughnut

Closed:

  • Central Market
  • Costco
  • H-E-B
  • Home Depot
  • HomeGoods
  • Lowe’s
  • PetSmart
  • San Antonio Museum of Art
  • Sam’s Club
  • Target
  • TJ Maxx

More open and close dates will be added as they become available.

About the Author:

Cody King is a digital journalist for KSAT 12. She previously worked for WICS/WRSP 20 in Springfield, Illinois.

