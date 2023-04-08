What’s open, closed on Easter Sunday in the San Antonio area

FILE - A worker collects shopping carts in the parking lot of a Target store on Wednesday, June 9, 2021. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

SAN ANTONIO – If you’re looking to hop around town on Easter or want to take a break from all of the festivities, there are some restaurants and retailers that will be open.

Easter Sunday falls on April 9th this year. Although some places will be open for business, their hours may be different than normal due to the holiday.

Below is a list of places in and around San Antonio that will be open and closed on Easter:

Open:

Academy Sports + Outdoors

Bass Pro Shops

Bill Miller Bar-B-Q

Cabela’s

CVS (store open, pharmacy closed)

Dollar General

Dollar Tree

Dunkin

Family Dollar

IKEA

LEGOLAND Discovery Center San Antonio

McDonald’s

San Antonio Zoo

SeaWorld San Antonio

Six Flags Fiesta Texas

Starbucks

Trader Joes

Walmart

Walgreen’s

Whataburger

Whole Foods

Wendy’s

Voodoo Doughnut

Closed:

Central Market

Costco

H-E-B

Home Depot

HomeGoods

Lowe’s

PetSmart

San Antonio Museum of Art

Sam’s Club

Target

TJ Maxx

More open and close dates will be added as they become available.