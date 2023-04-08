What’s open, closed on Easter Sunday in the San Antonio area

SAN ANTONIO – If you’re looking to hop around town on Easter or want to take a break from all of the festivities, there are some restaurants and retailers that will be open.
Easter Sunday falls on April 9th this year. Although some places will be open for business, their hours may be different than normal due to the holiday.
Below is a list of places in and around San Antonio that will be open and closed on Easter:
Open:
- Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Bass Pro Shops
- Bill Miller Bar-B-Q
- Cabela’s
- CVS (store open, pharmacy closed)
- Dollar General
- Dollar Tree
- Dunkin
- Family Dollar
- IKEA
- LEGOLAND Discovery Center San Antonio
- McDonald’s
- San Antonio Zoo
- SeaWorld San Antonio
- Six Flags Fiesta Texas
- Starbucks
- Trader Joes
- Walmart
- Walgreen’s
- Whataburger
- Whole Foods
- Wendy’s
- Voodoo Doughnut
Closed:
- Central Market
- Costco
- H-E-B
- Home Depot
- HomeGoods
- Lowe’s
- PetSmart
- San Antonio Museum of Art
- Sam’s Club
- Target
- TJ Maxx
More open and close dates will be added as they become available.