Equine acrobatic stunt show known as Cirque Ma’Ceo is coming to San Marcos

An equine Cirque du Soleil spectacle is coming to San Marcos this weekend. Cirque Ma’Ceo will feature acrobatic feats, aerial dancing and exotic horses.

SAN MARCOS, Texas – An equine Cirque du Soleil spectacle is coming to San Marcos this weekend.

There will be five Cirque Ma’Ceo performances under a big top tent in the Tanger Outlet parking lot this Friday through Sunday.

Cirque Ma’Ceo will feature acrobatic feats, aerial dancing and exotic horses.

“Over ten different breeds of horses perform the most classic of riding styles from fast-paced Cossack riding, Classical Dressage, to a Ballet dance atop galloping horseback in a high-energy, fully choreographed, original experience sure to keep the audience on the edge of their seats,” according to a press release.

A video preview of the show can be viewed in the media player at the top of this article.

Showtimes for the San Marcos Cirque Ma’Ceo performances:

Friday, April 14 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 15 at 4 and 7 p.m.

Sunday, April 16 at 1 and 4 p.m.

Each show lasts for approximately 90 minutes.

“Let the sound of thundering hooves transcend you back to the roots of festive gypsy life, in this contemporary high-energy acrobatic stunt show,” the press release states.

Tickets for the Cirque Ma’Ceo shows start at $20 for children ages 3-12 and $35 for adults. Children ages 2 years and younger can sit on an adult’s lap without a ticket at no additional cost. VIP tickets are also available.

Tickets can be purchased online in advance or at the door one hour before each performance.

Parking is free.