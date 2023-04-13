79º

Local News

Equine acrobatic stunt show known as Cirque Ma’Ceo is coming to San Marcos

Cirque Ma’Ceo will feature acrobatic feats, aerial dancing and exotic horses

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Tags: San Marcos, Things To Do, Animals
An equine Cirque du Soleil spectacle is coming to San Marcos this weekend. Cirque Ma’Ceo will feature acrobatic feats, aerial dancing and exotic horses.

SAN MARCOS, Texas – An equine Cirque du Soleil spectacle is coming to San Marcos this weekend.

There will be five Cirque Ma’Ceo performances under a big top tent in the Tanger Outlet parking lot this Friday through Sunday.

Cirque Ma’Ceo will feature acrobatic feats, aerial dancing and exotic horses.

“Over ten different breeds of horses perform the most classic of riding styles from fast-paced Cossack riding, Classical Dressage, to a Ballet dance atop galloping horseback in a high-energy, fully choreographed, original experience sure to keep the audience on the edge of their seats,” according to a press release.

A video preview of the show can be viewed in the media player at the top of this article.

Showtimes for the San Marcos Cirque Ma’Ceo performances:

  • Friday, April 14 at 7 p.m.
  • Saturday, April 15 at 4 and 7 p.m.
  • Sunday, April 16 at 1 and 4 p.m.

Each show lasts for approximately 90 minutes.

“Let the sound of thundering hooves transcend you back to the roots of festive gypsy life, in this contemporary high-energy acrobatic stunt show,” the press release states.

Tickets for the Cirque Ma’Ceo shows start at $20 for children ages 3-12 and $35 for adults. Children ages 2 years and younger can sit on an adult’s lap without a ticket at no additional cost. VIP tickets are also available.

Tickets can be purchased online in advance or at the door one hour before each performance.

Parking is free.

Cirque Ma'Ceo (Cirque Ma'Ceo)

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Mary Claire Patton has been a journalist with KSAT 12 since 2015. She has reported on several high-profile stories during her career at KSAT and specializes in trending news and things to do around Texas and San Antonio.

email