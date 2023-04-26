ACS asking for blankets, food and more donations for puppy and kitten season

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio’s Animal Care Services is asking for donations like blankets and food as they are expecting an influx of puppies and kittens.

ACS said Wednesday that they are in need of blankets, towels, heating pads, puppy and kitten food, miracle-feeding nipples, pet-feeding bottles and other necessities.

“The material provides dry, warm cage lining while the feeding supplies help keep the incoming little ones well-fed while they get ready for adoption,” a news release states.

People can drop off the donations from 1-7 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays at ACS, located at 4710 State Highway 151.

ACS also has a wish list on Amazon where people can purchase toys, heating pads and necessities. Click here for more information.

Those wanting to help in other ways can also foster animals, ACS says. ACS will provide supplies and basic veterinary care for foster animals.

“Fosters are also urgently needed to help care for the incoming litters and other pets coming into the shelter daily,” the release states.

Click here for more information on fostering.

Read also: