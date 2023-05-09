Driver detained on suspicion of DWI after crash into house, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 33-year-old man was detained on suspicion of DWI following a crash into a home early Tuesday morning, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 300 block of West Theo Avenue, not far from West Malone Avenue and Interstate 35 on the city’s South Side.

According to police, the man was driving his car and crashed his vehicle into a home. There were no reported injuries. SAPD said the car crashed into a porch and clipped the edge of the house, by a little girl’s bedroom. The little girl was startled, but not hurt.

Police said the man was taken into custody on suspicion of DWI after being evaluated at the scene. The man’s name was not released.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said.