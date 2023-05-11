76º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Greater Edwards Aquifer Alliance works to protect water quality as development booms in NW Bexar County

Municipal Operations LLC requesting permission to dump wastewater into Helotes Creek

Patty Santos, Reporter

Matthew Craig, Photojournalist

Tags: Edward Aquifer, Recharge Zone, Helotes Creek

GREY FOREST, Texas – Hundreds of concerned residents attended a public hearing by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality regarding a permit request to dump an average of 1 million gallons of treated wastewater into Helotes Creek.

Lennar Homes plans to develop 2,900 homes on a property north of Grey Forest.

A treatment plant operated by Municipal Operations LLC is requesting permission to dump the wastewater into the creek, but the Greater Edwards Aquifer Alliance (GEAA) is teaming up with the city of Grey Forest to contest the permit.

Annalisa Peace, executive director of GEAA, said the area where the high-density building is proposed is a very sensitive area for the Edwards Aquifer Recharge Zone.

“There is a big potential to impact SAWS’s water supply, the City of San Antonio’s water supply, as well as the people who are on private wells,” Peace said.

This is one of several permits the alliance is contesting as the area sees a boom in development, especially along the I-35 corridor, which runs along the recharge zone.

The alliance’s commitment is to protect the area’s rich water source.

“Just don’t put high-density developments there because that endangers our water supply,” Peace said.

A study by Southwest Research Insitute along Helotes Creek concluded that the area should be protected from development as it could change the quality of the water supply in the Edwards Aquifer.

An email for a request for comment from Lennar Homes was not answered by the time of publishing.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Patty Santos joined the KSAT 12 News team in July 2017. She has a proven track record of reporting on hard-hitting news that affects the community.

email

twitter

email