Fire damages South Side home overnight; investigators searching for cause, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – A fire damaged a home on the city’s South Side late Tuesday night, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire was called in around 11:20 p.m. at a home in the 100 block of Clovis Place, not far from West Harding Boulevard and Pleasanton Road.

Firefighters said when they arrived, they saw heavy flames coming out of the front windows of the home.

Fire officials said they found two rooms affected by the fire and quickly put it out. No one was home at the time of the fire.

Authorities say damage to the front rooms is “substantial” and that the residents living there will be displaced when they return home. A damage estimate was not given.

The San Antonio Fire Department and San Antonio Police Department both responded to the call.

A fire investigation team is searching for the cause of the fire.