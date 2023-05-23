Governor orders Texas flags to fly half-staff, calls for statewide moment of silence for Uvalde on Wednesday

Gov. Greg Abbott issued an order for all Texas flags across the state to be lowered to half-staff on Wednesday in remembrance of the 21 victims of the mass shooting at Uvalde’s Robb Elementary School.

Wednesday marks one year since the massacre that left 19 fourth-grade students and their teachers dead.

Abbott also called for a moment of silence at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

“One year ago, the Uvalde community and the entire state of Texas were devastated to our core by the tragedy at Robb Elementary School,” Abbott said in a press release. “Our hearts remain with the families and members of the community, with whom Cecilia and I met in the weeks and months after as they grieved and began their journeys of healing. As we lower Texas flags (Wednesday) in remembrance, I ask all Texans to join Cecilia and me in a moment of silence in honor of those who lost their lives, the families who lost a loved one, the survivors who are forever changed, and the entire Uvalde community as they continue to heal. May we also remember that Texans, uniting in our darkest days, will rise above to forge a brighter path forward.”

