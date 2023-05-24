Amber Alert issued for 14-year-old missing teen in north Houston

HOUSTON – An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 14-year-old girl in Houston.

Marisol Avila was last seen on Monday, May 22, around 9:23 a.m. near Marshal Middle School in the 1110 block of Noble Street.

She is described as being 4 feet 5 inches tall with brown eyes, black hair, and a weight of about 110 pounds.

Officials say she was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.

Authorities are searching for a tan 1990 Subaru Forester with TX plates in connection to her disappearance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Houston Independent School District Police Department at (713)892-7777.