San Antonio Food Bank prepares for summer months

SAN ANTONIO – From kids out of school to higher prices for air conditioning, the San Antonio Food Bank needs more donations and more volunteers this summer.

“No matter how old you are, or how big you are, you can still make a difference. Even if that’s sharing some potatoes with somebody for the week,” Lori O’Rourke, a volunteer said.

O’Rourke and her family try to volunteer at the food bank every week.

“I have teenagers down to little ones. So it’s really nice to find something that no matter their age, we can all work together and kind of help our community,” O’Rourke said.

Right now at the Food Bank there is empty shelf after empty shelf after empty shelf.

“Besides empty shelves, we’re really concerned about the need. 200,000 kids just in the San Antonio area rely on that free or reduced breakfast and lunch at school that dries up when school is out,” Michael Guerra, chief resource officer with the Food Bank said.

More than 100,000 people every week rely on the food bank an the donations.

“We always say we need four things food, time, money, invoice. So food donations are helpful. And, you know, in the summer, think of peanut butter and jelly, you know, some of the staples, rice and beans, macaroni and cheese, breakfast cereals, granola bars. Those are awesome,” Guerra said.

The Food Bank says if you can this summer, step up and help out.

“It’s a great time for families to do it together,” Guerra said.

O’Rourke agrees.

“It’s so worth it just to come in together and make a day of it, you know, just to be able to give back together and get out and know that we are making a difference and we’re helping our neighbors and other people in need,” O’Rourke said.

