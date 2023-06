SAN ANTONIO – Robert Salcido, executive director of Pride Center San Antonio, joined Episode 1 of the South Texas Pride Podcast to discuss the upcoming Icons Brunch.

The annual event celebrates several LGBTQ+ community members who are making a difference.

Salcido also tells us about other upcoming events for Pride Center SA.

Celebrate Pride Month at these events in San Antonio

If you have any Pride events or story ideas you’d like to share with KSAT’s South Texas Pride, email Pride@KSAT.com.