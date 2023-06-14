San Antonio man accused in 2017 murder of his wife finally heading to trial

Guadalupe Contreras is accused of the murder of his wife and faces up to life in prison if found guilty.

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man who is charged with the murder of his wife almost six years ago is finally going on trial.

Guadalupe Contreras was arrested in August 2017 after his wife’s remains were found.

On Aug. 2, 2017, Elizabeth Contreras , 39, disappeared and her family reported her missing.

A few days later, her car was found abandoned along a highway with some of her belongings and blood inside.

Her family posted flyers as the search for her continued, but her body was found in a field off Old Corpus Christi Road.

Investigators at the time said cellphone and GPS data led them to the arrest of Guadalupe Contreras.

An autopsy did not determine an exact cause of death. Still, Guadalupe Contreras was charged with murder.

After several changes in attorneys for the defense and the state, and delays due to the pandemic, the case if finally set for trial in the 379th District Court with presiding Judge Ron Rangel.

Jury selection begins on Thursday with opening statements expected on Friday morning.

If found guilty, Contreras faces up to life in prison.

