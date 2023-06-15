Elementary, middle school girls explore STEM activities at Northside ISD summer camp

It’s the eighth year of STEM Sisters Summer Camp at Northside ISD where students work on science, technology, engineering, and math activities.

“Stem Sisters is an all-girls camp that allows girls fourth through sixth grade to engage in science, math, technology, in an environment that allows them to succeed even through their failures and struggles and lets them develop really good friendships,” said Heather Ruiz, STEM camp coordinator.

The camp is free for students to attend, and transportation, breakfast and lunch are provided.

Several inspirational speakers visited the students this year and spoke about STEM opportunities.

“We’ve had lot of women from our community presenting their STEM careers and how they’ve engaged in their career paths to help these girls see that it is a doable thing for them in their futures,” Ruiz said.

This summer, 10-year-old Carina Escobar is learning about engineering design at the camp at Ross Middle School.

“It teaches you how to be an engineer. About STEM fields. About teamwork,” Carina said.

The program is held at 19 elementary schools and four middle schools in Northside ISD.