BCSO: Man convicted of child sex assault beaten by fellow inmates after revealing his charges

SAN ANTONIO – A man sentenced more than a decade ago to 99 years in prison for sexually assaulting a child is recovering at a hospital after fellow inmates at the Bexar County Jail assaulted him, sheriff’s officials confirmed Friday.

Reynaldo Garcia told jail staff Tuesday that he had been beaten after revealing his criminal charges to other inmates in his unit, BCSO officials said late Friday.

Garcia, who was convicted in Bexar County of aggravated sexual assault of a child in December 2011, was recently transferred to the jail from a Texas Department of Criminal Justice facility for a post-conviction writ hearing, court officials confirmed.

This type of writ is typically filed after a defendant has exhausted all of his or hear appeals in a criminal case and allows a person to introduce evidence not presented at trial.

Garcia is eligible for parole in December 2041, TDCJ records show.

His defense attorney did not return a call from KSAT seeking comment on the hearing or the assault.

Garcia is recovering at a hospital and is expected to be released soon, BCSO officials said.

BCSO is conducting an investigation into the assault and charges may be forthcoming for the inmates who assaulted Garcia, officials confirmed.