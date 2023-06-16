Texas woman charged with money laundering after investigator finds $188K in her car, authorities say

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said Guadalupe Martinez, 36, has been charged with money laundering.

FAYETTE COUNTY – A Texas woman is accused of money laundering after she was found driving with $188,000 in cash on Interstate 10.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said Guadalupe Martinez, 36, was pulled over for a traffic violation on Tuesday morning on the westbound lanes of I-10 near Flatonia, east of Luling.

An investigator noticed “numerous criminal indicators” on the floorboard of the 2020 Honda Civic she was driving, including debris and bags.

In one of the bags there were also multiple wrapped bundles of what appeared to be drugs, FCSO said.

Martinez said the Civic was a rental car and she did not have any paperwork. She said she also did not know what was inside the bundles, FCSO said.

The investigator was given consent to search the vehicle, and later found that the bundles actually contained $188,000 in cash.

Martinez, from El Paso, was arrested and charged with money laundering, authorities said. She was booked at the Dan R. Beck Justice Center.

