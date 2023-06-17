83º

SAPD: Woman, teen hospitalized after East Side shootout, suspects on the run

The shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Belmont

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

SAPD responds to shooting around 9:45 p.m. on June 17, 2023 in the 200 block of Belmont. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A woman and a teenage girl were hospitalized after they were shot at while driving on the city’s East Side, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Belmont.

Police at the scene said the two were driving down the roadway when a silver car started shooting at them.

The 33-year-old woman tried to reverse the car to get away but ended up in the front yard of a home.

SAPD says the victim’s car did return gunfire.

Both the woman and the 15-year-old girl were struck by gunfire and taken to the hospital in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspects fled the scene and are still on the run.

