SAPD: Woman, teen hospitalized after East Side shootout, suspects on the run

SAN ANTONIO – A woman and a teenage girl were hospitalized after they were shot at while driving on the city’s East Side, according to San Antonio police.
The shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Belmont.
Police at the scene said the two were driving down the roadway when a silver car started shooting at them.
The 33-year-old woman tried to reverse the car to get away but ended up in the front yard of a home.
SAPD says the victim’s car did return gunfire.
Both the woman and the 15-year-old girl were struck by gunfire and taken to the hospital in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspects fled the scene and are still on the run.