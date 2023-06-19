A day on the green is helping to raise money for children

SAN ANTONIO – Players tee off for a good cause at the Juneteenth Annual Golf Tournament at the Club at Sonterra.

“We have been doing this for 27 years. Its something that we passionately do because it’s for the 19th of June,” said Byron Miller, San Antonio Juneteenth Commissioner.

The annual golf event is held on Juneteenth, the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States.

Miller enjoys seeing the community come together for a good cause.

Proceeds of this event go to the Miller Child Development Center.

“The Miller Child Development Foundation was started by Hazel Miller who happens to be my mother and it’s the first child development and it’s the oldest child development center serving the children on the eastern sector of San Antonio,” Miller said.

About 40 golfers participated in todays event and Miller hopes to continue this event for many years to come.