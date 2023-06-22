55-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting two children for years

SAN ANTONIO – A 55-year-old man has been arrested after two children made an outcry that he had sexually assaulted them over the course of seven years, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Bryce Conrad Chatland was arrested Wednesday and charged with two first-degree felony counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child. His bonds total $160,000 for the charges.

On June 7, the victims told investigators with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office that Chatland had been sexually abusing them for years starting in 2016.

The victims told deputies that they also believed they had been recorded.

During the investigation, deputies found a camera disguised as a phone charger that contained multiple videos of the juvenile victims.

According to the affidavit, Chatland was discovered to have left San Antonio for Dripping Springs on June 20. He was arrested the following day.

Bexar County court records reveal no previous charges for Chatland.

A conviction for a first-degree felony in Texas carries a possible punishment of 5-99 years in prison.