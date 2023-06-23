Blood-stained clothing shown to jury in trial of man accused of estranged wife’s murder 

Despite objections by the defense, blood-stained clothing was shown to the jury in the Guadalupe Contreras trial.

SAN ANTONIO – Despite objections by the defense, blood-stained clothing was shown to the jury in the Guadalupe Contreras trial.

Contreras is accused of the August 2017 murder of his estranged wife Elizabeth Contreras.

Testimony during the trial revealed that Elizabeth Contreras disappeared on Aug. 2nd.

On Aug. 5, her stepsister, who was previously with Guadalupe Contreras and has children with him, found a blood-stained t-shirt and pair of shorts in a laundry hamper in her home.

The defense tried numerous times to object to the bloody clothes being admitted as attorney Charles Bunk argued that they were illegally obtained by police.

“Right now, there is no evidence he was legally inside the home,” Bunk said.

379th District Court Judge Ron Rangel overruled the defense and allowed the evidence to be shown.

The state later showed an image of Guadalupe Contreras wearing the exact same t-shirt and shorts seen in surveillance footage that was obtained.

While the time or date of that image was not given, it was shown to establish that they were Guadalupe’s clothes.

Testimony in this trial is near an end, with closing arguments expected on Monday.

If found guilty, Guadalupe Contreras is facing up to life in prison.

