Man shot while investigating honking car horn outside West Side home

About a dozen police officers and detectives showed up at the home on Brady Boulevard after receiving the call about the shooting.

SAN ANTONIO – A man who was curious about a honking car horn outside his home suffered a gunshot wound when he went to investigate it early Tuesday morning, according to San Antonio police.

A preliminary report says officers who were called to the home, located in the 1100 block of Brady Boulevard, found the man near the side of his house. A sergeant at the scene said he was suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound in his arm.

He told police that he heard a car horn honking outside his home around 4 a.m. When he stepped outside to investigate, he said, someone in a car shot at him.

The man was taken to a hospital by ambulance for treatment of a gunshot wound in his arm. (KSAT 12 News)

The sergeant said the man did not realize at first that he had been shot.

He was taken to a hospital by ambulance.

Officers also questioned a woman who was inside the home at the time.

They told KSAT 12 News there were some discrepancies in information they received, including where the man was when he was shot. They say they are still investigating the shooting.

The person who fired the shots drove away. Police did not release a description of the car.