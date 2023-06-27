Murder trial begins for man accused in 2021 deadly IHOP shooting

SAN ANTONIO – The murder trial for a man accused in a deadly shooting at West Side IHOP began on Tuesday.

Alejandro Diaz is charged with the death of 44-year-old Kevin Clifton.

According to the state, Diaz and Clifton got into an argument inside the IHOP near Marbach Road on March 13, 2021.

Surveillance footage from the incident showed that Clifton started the fight by hitting Diaz. Clifton then turned toward two women fighting and tried to break them up when Diaz allegedly shot Clifton twice.

In opening statements, the defense told the jury that Diaz was not guilty and it was self-defense as he was protecting himself and his girlfriend

The trial is taking place in the 186th district court with presiding Judge Kristina Escalona.

If found guilty, Diaz faces anywhere from 5 to 99 years or life in prison.

