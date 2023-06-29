LSU women’s basketball champion teaches San Antonio-area youth skills, life lessons

SAN ANTONIO – Louisiana State University women’s basketball champion Alexis Morris hosted her own youth basketball camp right here in San Antonio.

Morris, the former starting point guard for LSU, wanted to teach her skills to some of her fellow Texans.

“I remember when I was a kid, I would always go to camps. My mom signed me up.” Morris said. “You come in here to learn and have fun.”

Kids ages 6 to 17 learned everything from shooting and passing to ball handling from the champ. But the most important thing Morris wanted the kids to take away from the experience was beyond basketball.

“Life skills, but with basketball,” Morris said. “With my experiences, I have so much wisdom to share.”

Morris played under the well-respected Kim Mulkey for years, and even though her collegiate career is over, Mulkey’s lessons still resonate with her.

“Whether it’s hard coaching or love, the only thing you can control is how hard you work and how you respond to things. That’s what she told me,” Morris said.

“This is (a) Camp with the Champ tour, so we are going everywhere. It doesn’t matter where we started or finish. It’s about the impact we make while we’re making these stops,” Morris continued.

Morris’s next stop is Louisiana on June 30, where she will get to go back to the boot and teach kids who watched her all season.

Find more sports stories on KSAT.com here