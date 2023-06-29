Somerset ISD robotics summer camp prepares students for upcoming school year

A summer camp in Somerset ISD is combining fun and teamwork with kids designing and programming robots.

The week-long summer robotics camp takes place at Barrera Veterans Elementary School.

“If you are more advanced, you are in junior high, you are learning coding as far as learning the motors,” Tabitha Slaughter, District Robotics Lead at Somerset ISD, said. “You are learning how to do the block programming. You have a little bit of a more advanced skill, whereas you are an incoming third grader; What is a robot? What are the parts?”

Students created innovative projects and programmed robots to complete missions.

The camp prepares students who will be joining the robotics program next school year.

“Every student you see here, we have about 49 students enrolled in our program this summer; they will be part of robotics whether that’s at the junior high or the elementary level,” said Slaughter said.

The district says it currently has about 130 participating robotics students, from elementary to junior high.

“We are preparing them for their college and career readiness,” Slaughter said.

The summer camp gives students an opportunity to collaborate and problem-solve.