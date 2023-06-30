Photos give first look at Texas’ first Meow Wolf installation ‘The Real Unreal’

GRAPEVINE, Texas – The first Meow Wolf in Texas will be opening this July, and photos from the immersive art installation are giving potential visitors a first look at the new location.

Meow Wolf Grapevine’s “The Real Unreal” installation will open July 14 and take visitors on an adventure into the Meow Wolf story universe.

It’s been in the works for four years and is an awe-inspiring self-guided experience for visitors to get lost in. The Real Unreal’s narrative journey takes a leap through the spaces between universes and is the first major step in connecting the Meow Wolf story universe,” said Dale Sheehan, senior vice president and executive creative director.

Meow Wolf Grapevine's The Real Unreal (Meow Wolf)

Meow Wolf’s fourth exhibition immerses guests in a new storyline conceived by sci-fi and fantasy author LaShawn Wanak.

Beginning in a house, the story centers on a mother and son, their chosen family, and the extraordinary events that open their house to a realm of expansive creativity, according to a press release.

“The house and the idea of ‘eternal return’ are powerful motifs that formed the catalyst for Meow Wolf’s transformation from a scrappy art collective into the growing company we are today,” said Meow Wolf Co-Founder Emily Montoya.

Meow Wolf Grapevine will be located at Grapevine Mills Mall in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. Tickets are on sale now.

Houston is set to get a permanent Meow Wolf installation in 2024.

