San Antonio nonprofit works to empower women, young girls

A San Antonio nonprofit hopes to empower, inspire and encourage women and young girls. KSAT's Camelia Juarez talks about how their program has already changed the life of a local teen by building up her confidence.

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio nonprofit organization hopes to empower, inspire and encourage women and young girls through a 10-week class called “Beautiful You.”

The group behind this course is “Monster Moms.”

Tia Gibson is the founder of the nonprofit and said they focus on teaching women and young girls what makes them special, and they have conversations about different issues.

“So we start off talking about basically how you love yourself, what is self-love. How do you identify as who you are? Right? And then we talk about trauma and how it feel to be sad and what does it mean to have a trigger, you know, and what is a trigger, you know?” Gibson said.

Monster Moms also offers parenting and life skills courses and provides women’s hygiene essentials.

Enedina Jihad welcomes others to join the program.

“Start doing things that make yourself happy and empower yourself. And don’t listen to what nobody else have to say,” Jihad said.