AIRPORT CAM: Watch live video of the San Antonio International Airport

If you’re interested in aviation or just like to look at planes then you might want to check out KSAT’s newest livestream - the San Antonio Airport Cam.

The San Antonio International Airport is located at 9800 Airport Boulevard and the camera gives a birds-eye view of a portion of the airport and the runways.

Check out the Airport Cam:

Fun Fact: The San Antonio International Airport has pretty short wait times.

According to a report by Bounce, the airport was ranked second in the United States for having a short security wait time. The report found that SAT’s average security line wait time was 6 minutes and 6 seconds.

