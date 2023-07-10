Late-night fire damages church on city’s East Side; no injuries reported

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio fire investigators are trying to determine the cause of a fire at a church on the city’s East Side late Sunday night.

The fire was called in around 11 p.m. at the Christ Redeeming Community Church in the 780 block of G Street, not far from Highway 90 and Pecan Valley Drive.

Firefighters said they arrived to find both smoke and fire showing on the backside of the building. They got a fairly quick knockdown of the fire. Firefighters are now trying to blow the smoke out from the back of the building.

Fire officials said because the building is a church they took extra precautions in trying to cause the least amount of damage possible. No injuries were reported.

The fire started on the back exterior of the building. The cause, however, is not currently known. Investigators are working to determine how the flames started.

The San Antonio Fire Department and the San Antonio Police Department both answered the call.

A damage estimate to the building was not given.