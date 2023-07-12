104º

LIVE

Local News

Hiking in the heat: Safety tips from a wilderness medicine expert

Dr. Steven Moore is director of UTHSA’s Wilderness and Survival Medicine Fellowship

Garrett Brnger, Reporter

Adam B. Higgins, Photojournalist

Tags: Heat Safety, UT Health San Antonio, Steven Moore, Heat, Weather
Dr. Steven Moore of UT Health San Antonio gives advice about how to keep yourself and those around you while hiking.

San Antonio – The summer can be convenient for families looking to hike and camp, but the heat beating down on Texas has already been blamed for several deaths.

So how do you stay safe out in the woods where help is likely to be much further away if you suffer a heat-related illness?

KSAT spoke with Dr. Steven Moore, an emergency physician at University Health and a clinical associate professor of emergency medicine at UT Health San Antonio, where he is the director of the school’s Wilderness and Survival Medicine Fellowship.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Garrett Brnger is a reporter with KSAT 12.

email

facebook

twitter

email