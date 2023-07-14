Center for Healing and Hope of South Texas celebrates opening of new annex building

SAN ANTONIO – The Center for Healing and Hope of South Texas opened its doors in the wake of the Sutherland Springs shooting.

The CEO of the Ecumenical Center, Mary Beth Fisk, said in the five years since the shooting, the need for mental behavioral health has only grown.

“We serve hundreds of individuals through these offices in Wilson County every single year. We serve thousands of people over the course of the last 5 years, serving in the community with 3 offices, and now we’ve been able to add to that,” Fisk said.

The center held a ribbon cutting for its new Ecumenical Center Annex building.

The expansion will allow for a number of new programs, such as support groups, counseling, play therapy, music therapy, and events.

“This is something they can visually see, and then we guide them through the process of why they did this, and then they get it,” said Lejla Cenanovic.

If you or anyone you know wants to seek help from the ecumenical center, call 210-616-0885.

You can also contact them through their Facebook page.