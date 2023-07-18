Brazen burglars use truck, chain to break into ATM, steal cash

San Antonio police are looking for at least two men who used a stolen truck with a chain attached to rip open an ATM, then steal cash from inside it.

Officers found the bank machine, battered and broken, in a parking lot at the corner of Marbach Road and Hunt Lane shortly before 5 a.m. Tuesday. They were responding to calls from passersby who saw the burglary in progress.

The ATM sits in an area that is frequented by steady road traffic.

Still, the criminals were able to break into the machine and steal a “good amount” of cash before driving off, police said.

Officers searching the area later found the truck, which they believe was used in the crime, abandoned nearby on Garden Brook Drive. The front driver’s side door was left ajar, and the engine was still running.

Police said they found evidence inside the truck, and pieces of the chain were scattered along the street.

They also found the door to the ATM in the middle of a traffic lane on Marbach Road.

Police said it appears there was someone driving a second vehicle who helped the two burglars escape.

Officers searched the area, but did not find them.

At the scene, police said the truck they recovered had been stolen. It had a logo on its doors associated with a pest control company located on the far East Side of town.

KSAT 12 News sent an email to that company but, as of late Tuesday morning, no one had responded.