San Antonio Spurs announce re-signing of guard Tre Jones

San Antonio Spurs guard Tre Jones (33) moves the ball up court against the San Antonio Spurs during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs announced Tuesday that they have re-signed guard Tre Jones.

The re-signing of Jones comes after his third season with the Silver and Black, in which he averaged career highs of 12.9 points, 6.6 assists, and 3.6 rebounds in 29.2 minutes per game in 68 games, including 65 starts.

In the latest season, on April 2, Jones recorded his first career triple-double against the Sacramento Kings, following it up with his second vs. the Timberwolves on April 8 to become just the fifth player in Spurs history to record multiple in the same season.

The Minnesota native also scored a career-best 26 points on Dec. 8 in a win over Houston and dished out a career-high 13 assists on Nov. 26 vs. the LA Lakers.

Additionally, Jones broke Spurs franchise history for the best single-season assist/turnover in his second season with the team when he posted a 5.07 assist-turnover ratio.

In total, he has appeared in 174 total games since his original selection in the second round of the 2020 NBA Draft. During his time, the 6-foot-1-inch athlete averaged 7.9 points, 4.1 assists, and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 46.9% from the floor.