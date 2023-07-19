Bexar County sued for racial discrimination by local business owner

Bexar County is being sued for racial discrimination by a local business owner.

The lawsuit claims both the county and LiftFund, the organization tasked with awarding funds for the Bexar County Small Business Assistance Program, discriminated against small business owners based on race.

The program’s application awarded points to businesses owned by veterans, women, and minorities. The higher the score, the more likely the business would be selected.

Greg Gomm, owner of Digital Desk in San Antonio and the Wisconsin Institute of Law and Liberty, filed a lawsuit on Tuesday. They stated Gomm, a white man, was disadvantaged because the county considered race and gender.

“This is not about monetary damages or what our client could get as far as a dollar amount. It’s about making the behavior stop,” said attorney Dan Lennington, WILL’s deputy counsel.

The lawsuit comes after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled places of higher education couldn’t consider race in the admissions process. Lennington said the ruling has broader implications.