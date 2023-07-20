Man shot, killed at South Side motel, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man is dead after being shot in the chest at a South Side motel early Thursday morning, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 12:20 a.m. at the Capital Motel in the 6600 block of South Flores Street, not far from Southeast Military Drive and Harlandale Park.

According to police, a man in his 30s or 40s was chased by as many as five or six young adults or juveniles into a local motel. That’s when, police say, the suspects chased him to the second story and then shot him in the chest. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the suspects fled into a nearby neighborhood. Officers arrived and searched for the suspects, but none were found.

The name of the man killed has not been released, pending notification to next of kin. A motive for the shooting is not currently known.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.