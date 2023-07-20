Neighbors wake up to gunfire, find teen wounded outside West Side apartment complex

Police roped off a wide section of the street as they searched for evidence in the shooting.

SAN ANTONIO – Gunshots were some of the first sounds that neighbors heard outside a West Side apartment complex early Thursday morning.

San Antonio police say someone shot and seriously wounded a teenage boy shortly before 6 a.m. in that area near Culebra and Callaghan roads.

RELATED: SAPD looking for shooter after man shot in back, head at West Side apartment complex

They say the teen was a passenger in a car that also crashed.

Neighbors, including Claudia Rodriguez, called 911 after hearing the commotion.

“I heard the crash and I heard the scream. And that’s when I came out and saw the two males running,” she said. “I did hear shots, but I thought it was just a drive-by.”

The two people who Rodriguez saw running, according to police, were witnesses in the case.

They say the pair told them they were in the car with the victim when someone in another vehicle began chasing them and shooting.

Police say they found the wounded teen, hanging out of the back passenger's seat. (KSAT 12 News)

The teen suffered gunshot wounds in his head and back.

Officers at the scene said they initially thought he was dead. However, he ended up being rushed to a hospital for treatment.

Investigators closed off a large section of the street where the car that had been carrying the victim was found and marked off small bits of evidence.

They also brought in a helicopter to search for the shooter but came up empty-handed.

At the scene, police said they did not have a description of the shooter or the car involved. A report later listed the shooter’s vehicle as a brown SUV.

Officers told KSAT 12 News it appears the car where they found the victim was stolen.

Police say the investigation is continuing.