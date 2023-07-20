SAPD looking for shooter after man shot in back, head at West Side apartment complex

San Antonio police are investigating after a man was shot in his back and head on the West Side on Thursday morning.

The shooting happened before 6 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 6500 block of Culebra Road, east of Loop 410.

Police said they found the shooting victim in the back of a car. They also found two people who allegedly ran from the vehicle down the street, and they told police that they were with the victim when someone in a car started shooting.

The shooter drove off, and there is no description of the shooter or the suspect vehicle.

Police initially said the shooting victim was pronounced dead, but a sergeant later said he was taken to the hospital and was undergoing life-saving measures.

KSAT has a crew at the scene. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

