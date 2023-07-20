78º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

SAPD looking for shooter after man shot in back, head at West Side apartment complex

Incident happened in the 6500 block of Culebra Road

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Santiago Esparza, Photojournalist

Azian Bermea, Photojournalist

Tags: Crime, SAPD, West Side
San Antonio police are investigating after a man was shot in his back and head on the West Side on Thursday morning.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man was shot in his back and head on the West Side on Thursday morning.

The shooting happened before 6 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 6500 block of Culebra Road, east of Loop 410.

Police said they found the shooting victim in the back of a car. They also found two people who allegedly ran from the vehicle down the street, and they told police that they were with the victim when someone in a car started shooting.

The shooter drove off, and there is no description of the shooter or the suspect vehicle.

Police initially said the shooting victim was pronounced dead, but a sergeant later said he was taken to the hospital and was undergoing life-saving measures.

KSAT has a crew at the scene. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Read also:

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Rebecca Salinas joined KSAT in the fall of 2019. Her skills include content management, engagement and reporting.

email

twitter

Katrina Webber joined KSAT 12 in December 2009. She reports for Good Morning San Antonio. Katrina was born and raised in Queens, NY, but after living in Gulf Coast states for the past decade, she feels right at home in Texas. It's not unusual to find her singing karaoke or leading a song with her church choir when she's not on-air.

email

facebook

twitter