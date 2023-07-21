Partially buried clothing, tarp found in field search tied to convicted Texas killer Raul Meza Jr.

This booking photo provided by the Austin, Texas, Police Department shows Raul Meza Jr. Meza Jr., a Texas man who authorities describe as a “serial killer,” was arrested on Monday, May 29, 2023, for two recent murders, four decades after pleading guilty to the killing of an 8-year-old girl, according to Austin police.

SAN ANTONIO – Authorities searched fields in Pflugerville to find evidence for another possible victim of convicted Texas killer Raul Meza Jr., court documents state.

Only July 12, Pflugerville police and the FBI searched fields near South Heatherwilde Boulevard and Old Austin Pflugerville Road and found a gravesite with partially buried clothing and a tarp, according to a search warrant obtained by Fox 7 in Austin.

The site was exhumed and no human remains were located.

Police said they are investigating if Meza — who was recently charged with murder and implicated himself in more deaths — previously dumped a body there.

Authorities searched the area because on March 11, 2022, Meza was seen walking around with injuries to his hands and mouth and appeared to have been in a fight.

When questioned about his injuries, Meza “was abrasive with his answers and offered no logical explanation,” the warrant states.

Meza initially said he didn’t know how he arrived there and attempted to convince officers that his truck was stolen. The truck was found parked nearby, not far from an apartment complex.

After further questioning, Meza said “We got here about 9:35 or so” on March 10, 2022, and “I gave her a lift, and she’s going towards Hutto,” the warrant states.

At the time, police found brass knuckles, a bag, a smashed smartphone and two cellphone cases discarded in the area.

Based on Meza’s recent confession, police said they “became suspicious” that the woman Meza claimed to arrive with was killed and discarded in one of the fields.

Authorities searched by air on July 6 and by foot on July 12.

The warrant added that human remains may be scattered across the area due to weather conditions and animal activity.

Authorities are planning an additional search of the fields.

Meza, 62, who served 11 years in prison for the murder and rape of Kendra Paige, 8, is accused of killing Jesse Fraga, 80, and Gloria Lofton, 66, police said.

Pflugerville police listed Meza as a person of interest in the death of Fraga, who was his roommate and found dead on May 20.

According to records from the Austin Police Department, Meza called authorities on May 24 and implicated himself in the deaths of Fraga and Lofton.

In his phone call, Meza did not name Lofton as a victim but did state the street name where she was killed. Lofton was found strangled in May 2019 in the 4800 block of Sara Drive in Austin.

Before Meza hung up, he also gave details about a double murder he allegedly committed in San Antonio.

He was taken into custody on May 29.

Now, authorities said they are reopening several cold cases that may be linked to Meza.

In 1982, Meza pleaded guilty to the rape and murder of Kendra and was sentenced to 30 years in prison. He was paroled in June 1993.

After he was released from prison, Meza moved to various Texas cities, including San Antonio.

No further details about the dates of the alleged deaths or victims have been released.

