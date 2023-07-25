Recall Roundup: Trader Joe’s cookies may contain rocks

Trader Joe's is recalling two types of its cookies because they may contain rocks. Children's stainless steel cups, cribs and laundry centers are also the subject of separate recalls in this week's Recall Roundup.

SAN ANTONIO – Trader Joe’s has recalled two types of its cookies because they could contain rocks.

The recall is for Almond Windmill Cookies with sell-by dates between Oct. 19 and Oct. 21, 2023, and Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies with sell-by dates between Oct. 17 and Oct. 21, 2023.

The grocer said that it had been alerted by a supplier.

Customers are urged to return the cookies to the store for a refund or throw them away.

More than 340,000 children’s stainless steel cups were recalled because they may contain excessive lead, which can be especially toxic to young children.

The Cupkin Double-Walled Stainless Steel Children’s Cups contain lead levels that exceed federal limits, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The colorful eight-ounce and 12-ounce cups were sold in pairs on Amazon and at Cupkin’s website from January 2018 through March 2023.

Customers can contact Soojimus, the company that makes the cups, to get their money back.

“After recently receiving feedback from consumer advocates and additional follow up testing, we discovered that the double walled vacuum 8oz and 12oz cups may pose an unacceptable exposure to lead if the cup bottoms are mistreated,” Cupkin said on the company’s website.

“Liquids in the cup are not exposed to lead due to the double walled construction of our cups,” the company said.

Pottery Barn Kids is recalling Penny Convertible Cribs because the end panel can become loose, exposing sharp edges and posing a laceration hazard to children, the CPSC announced.

The white crib, model number SKU 2850473, can be converted into a toddler bed.

Customers can contact Pottery Barn Kids to schedule the installation of new panels or request a refund.

More than 13,000 Frigidaire washer-dryer combo machines have been recalled after 23 reported fires.

The recall involves Frigidaire Gas Laundry Centers sold at Lowe’s, The Home Depot and other appliance stores between October 2014 and April 2018. The model numbers are FFLG4033QWX and FFLG4033QTX.

The issue, according to the CPSC, is the felt seal on the dryer can be folded inward, which can lead to lint accumulation, creating a fire hazard.

The company said consumers can still use the washer but should only use the dryer once they contact The Electrolux Group for a free inspection and repair.

