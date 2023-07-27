San Antonio residents invited to participate in town hall series regarding proposed 2024 city budget

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio is inviting residents to participate in a series of town hall meetings in August.

Residents will be able to provide feedback on the proposed city budget for Fiscal Year 2024, which begins on Oct. 1, 2023.

City Manager Erik Walsh will present the FY 2024 city budget during the City Council A Session on Aug. 10.

“We encourage our residents to join us at the upcoming town hall meetings, which are a great way to learn more about the proposed budget, meet with our City leadership and provide input,” Walsh said.

City staff from key departments will share highlights from the Fiscal Year 2024 proposed budget and answer questions from residents during the town hall series.

City Council will vote on the budget on Sept. 14, 2023.

Here is the schedule for the town hall meetings:

Monday, August 14 - 6:30 p.m. - Mission Branch Library - 3134 Roosevelt Ave, 78214

Monday, August 14 - 6:30 p.m. - Alicia Treviño Lopez Senior Center – 8353 Culebra Rd., 78251

Tuesday, August 15 - 6:30 p.m. - Northeast Senior Center – 4135 Thousand Oaks Dr., 78217

Wednesday, August 16 - 6:30 p.m. - San Antonio College Chandler Gym – 1819 N Main Ave, 78212

Wednesday, August 16 - 6:30 p.m. - Phil Hardberger Park Urban Ecology Center – 8400 NW Military Hwy, 78231

Thursday, August 17 - 6:30 p.m. - Doris Griffin Senior Center – 6157 Northwest Loop 410, #410, 78238

Saturday, August 19 - 10 a.m. - Miller’s Pond Community Center – 6175 Old Pearsall Rd., 78242

Tuesday, August 22 - 6:30 p.m. - Normoyle Community Center – 700 Culberson Ave., 78225

Thursday, August 24 - 6:30 p.m. - Second Baptist Church Community Center (Gym) - 3310 E. Commerce St., 78220

The City will also host two public hearings regarding the 2024 Ad Valorem Tax Rate and the FY 2024 proposed budget:

Wednesday, August 30 - 5 p.m. - San Antonio City Council Chambers - 114 W. Commerce Street

Thursday, September 7 - 9 a.m. - San Antonio City Council Chambers - 114 W. Commerce Street

Residents may sign up to speak at SASpeakUp.com for the 2024 Ad Valorem Tax Rate public hearings.