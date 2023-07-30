84º
SAPD: Teen hospitalized after apartment complex shooting, suspect on the run

No other injuries were reported in the incident

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

Alexis Montalbo, Photojournalist

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – A teenager was hospitalized after he was shot at an apartment complex on the Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Babcock Road.

Police said the 15-year-old boy was walking through the apartment complex when a vehicle pulled up next to him. Someone inside the vehicle yelled at him and the teen ran off, police said.

Someone inside the vehicle then opened fire, striking the teen in his left thigh.

Officers arrived and found the victim in the parking lot. They applied a tourniquet, and he was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooter, described as a man with a ponytail, took off before police arrived.

The investigation is ongoing.

